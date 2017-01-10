Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (NASDAQ:ASBFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ASBFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group cut Associated British Foods plc from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated British Foods plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Numis Securities Ltd raised Associated British Foods plc from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Associated British Foods plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Associated British Foods plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (NASDAQ:ASBFY) opened at 32.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $50.29.

Associated British Foods plc Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales. The Company operates in 47 countries across Europe, southern Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. The Company operates in five segments, including Sugar, Agriculture, Retail, Grocery and Ingredients.

