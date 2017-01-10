Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. (AHP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. (NYSE:AHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on investing in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts located predominantly in domestic and international gateway markets. Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, FBR & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) traded up 1.59% during trading on Monday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,929 shares. The stock has a market cap of $364.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. Ashford Hospitality Prime has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $17.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/ashford-hospitality-prime-inc-ahp-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1146594.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Ashford Hospitality Prime’s payout ratio is 165.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHP. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime by 16.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime during the second quarter valued at $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime by 6.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Prime Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc invests in high revenue per available room (RevPAR), luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels in gateway and resort locations. The Company conducts its business and owns all of its assets through its operating partnership, Ashford Hospitality Prime Limited Partnership. It operates in the direct hotel investment segment of the hotel lodging industry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Prime (AHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.