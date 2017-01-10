Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) opened at 30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.16. Artesian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54.

In other Artesian Resources Corporation news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 1,000 shares of Artesian Resources Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $32,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,596.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources Corporation by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources Corporation by 115.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources Corporation by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources Corporation by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 219,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources Corporation

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. It distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

