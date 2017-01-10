Arotech Corporation (ARTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries — developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense — consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Arotech Corporation in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Shares of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) traded down 1.12% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 443,840 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $115.35 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Arotech Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Cappell acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arotech Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arotech Corporation during the second quarter worth $138,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arotech Corporation by 510.8% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arotech Corporation during the second quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arotech Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Arotech Corporation Company Profile

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division.

