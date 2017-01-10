ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Leerink Swann

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) was downgraded by Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ARIA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARIAD Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays PLC raised ARIAD Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,149,545 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.60 billion. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business earned $34.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ARIAD Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/ariad-pharmaceuticals-inc-aria-lowered-to-market-perform-at-leerink-swann/1146896.html.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Clackson sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $187,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $140,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ARIAD) is an oncology company. The Company is focused on transforming the lives of cancer patients with medicines. The Company’s product pipeline includes Iclusig (ponatinib), brigatinib, AP32788 and ridaforolimus. The Company’s Iclusig is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Canada for the treatment of adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.