Argyle Capital Management Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. continued to hold its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,375,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,873,946,000 after buying an additional 812,821 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,498,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,657,591,000 after buying an additional 694,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Oracle Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 40,398,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,653,513,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,617,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,130,388,000 after buying an additional 415,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 26,667,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,091,481,000 after buying an additional 1,486,487 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) traded down 0.95% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,316,576 shares. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.46 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $323,455.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

