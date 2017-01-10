Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Argo Group International Holdings (NASDAQ:AGII) traded up 0.94% on Monday, hitting $64.70. 30,768 shares of the company traded hands. Argo Group International Holdings has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Argo Group International Holdings (NASDAQ:AGII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.68 million. Argo Group International Holdings had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings will post $4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Argo Group International Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Watson III sold 16,594 shares of Argo Group International Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $1,070,478.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,088,282.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Deleon sold 4,199 shares of Argo Group International Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $272,389.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 449,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings by 10.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

