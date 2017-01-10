Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.06.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) opened at 16.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ares Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/ares-capital-corporations-arcc-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-wells-fargo-company/1145712.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Ares Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 14.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 133.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 426,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 243,288 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 161.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,975,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,113,000 after buying an additional 3,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 379,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 50,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital Corporation

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.