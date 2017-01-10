Arctic Cat Inc. (ACAT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arctic Cat Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arctic Cat from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arctic Cat in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wunderlich raised shares of Arctic Cat from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Arctic Cat in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arctic Cat in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT) traded down 4.47% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. 209,268 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $183.96 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. Arctic Cat has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. Arctic Cat had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arctic Cat will post ($1.45) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arctic Cat during the second quarter valued at $4,780,000. Addison Clark Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arctic Cat during the second quarter valued at $1,360,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Arctic Cat by 89.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 145,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the period. Netols Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arctic Cat by 20.8% in the second quarter. Netols Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 68,644 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Arctic Cat during the third quarter valued at $943,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arctic Cat Company Profile

Arctic Cat Inc (Arctic Cat) designs, engineers, manufactures and markets snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-highway vehicles (side-by-sides or ROVs), as well as related parts, garments and accessories (PG&A). The Company offers its products under the Arctic Cat and MotorFist brand names.

