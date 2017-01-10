Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Upgraded to Hold by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has $44.58 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) traded down 0.476% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.537. 963,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.832 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $47.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland Company news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $979,135.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $115,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 30.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 61,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 3,273.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

