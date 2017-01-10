Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,569,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,005,000 after buying an additional 612,904 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,556,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,772,000 after buying an additional 948,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,293,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,118,000 after buying an additional 723,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,580,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,517,000 after buying an additional 715,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,210,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,082,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) traded down 0.65% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 3,636,988 shares of the stock were exchanged. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm earned $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

In other news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $979,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $115,435.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Company Profile

