Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Given Hold Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their hold rating on shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Arch Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Arch Capital Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded up 1.24% on Monday, hitting $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,005 shares. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post $4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Constantine Iordanou sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $4,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $617,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. writes insurance and reinsurance on worldwide basis. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The Company’s insurance, reinsurance and mortgage segments are underwriting segments. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other, which includes alternative market risks and excess workers’ compensation.

