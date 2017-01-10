Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Apple by 10.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 140,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apple by 34.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,887,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $562,855,000 after buying an additional 1,521,440 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Apple by 25.0% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 139,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 62,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Apple by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 550,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after buying an additional 88,106 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,453,258 shares. The company has a market cap of $635.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $119.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post $8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Nomura set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total value of $270,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,047.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $5,036,498.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

