Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Investment Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment Corporation during the third quarter worth about $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Apollo Investment Corporation during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Apollo Investment Corporation by 18.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment Corporation by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment Corporation by 15.4% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) traded up 0.4918% on Tuesday, reaching $6.1099. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,487 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. Apollo Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Apollo Investment Corporation had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corporation will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Apollo Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -272.73%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

