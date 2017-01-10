Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Apollo Education Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOL) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Apollo Education Group (NASDAQ:APOL) opened at 9.94 on Wednesday. Apollo Education Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.09 billion.

Apollo Education Group (NASDAQ:APOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. Apollo Education Group had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Education Group will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/apollo-education-group-inc-apol-rating-increased-to-buy-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the/1145710.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winton Capital Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Education Group during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Education Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Education Group by 146.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Education Group during the second quarter valued at $167,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Education Group Company Profile

Apollo Education Group, Inc is an education provider. The Company offers undergraduate, graduate, certificate and no degree educational programs and services, online and on-campus, to working adults in the United States and abroad through University of Phoenix, Apollo Global and Others. Its segments include University of Phoenix, Apollo Global and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Education Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Education Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.