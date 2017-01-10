Aon PLC (AON) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aon PLC were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Aon PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Aon PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon PLC by 1,102.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aon PLC by 70.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aon PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) traded down 0.44% on Tuesday, hitting $112.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,807 shares. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $83.83 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Aon PLC had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post $6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Aon PLC from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aon PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aon PLC in a report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Aon PLC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets downgraded Aon PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aon PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Aon PLC

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

