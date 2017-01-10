ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys Shares of 1,173,267 JD.com, Inc. (JD)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,173,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,009,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 6.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $2,991,374,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in JD.com by 33.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,331,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,002,000 after buying an additional 9,934,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in JD.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,127,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,771,000 after buying an additional 2,378,483 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $271,949,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in JD.com by 12.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,612,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,071,000 after buying an additional 1,407,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) traded up 0.857% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.485. 3,982,460 shares of the company traded hands. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $32557.09 billion.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Vetr lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.83 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

