A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Andrew Lewis Memmott purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £151.80 ($184.60).

Shares of A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) remained flat at GBX 505.00 on Tuesday. 17,118 shares of the stock traded hands. A.G. Barr plc has a one year low of GBX 455.30 and a one year high of GBX 614.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 584.82 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 494.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 503.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/andrew-lewis-memmott-acquires-30-shares-of-a-g-barr-plc-bag-stock/1146363.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.99) price target on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded A.G. Barr plc to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.72) to GBX 480 ($5.84) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.81) price target on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.51) price target on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 557.92 ($6.78).

A.G. Barr plc Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based company, which is involved in soft drinks business. The Company’s segments include carbonates, still drinks and water, and other. Its other segment includes Funkin cocktail solutions, vending machines, ice-cream and other soft drink related items, such as water cups.

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.