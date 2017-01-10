Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) insider Andrew Crouch sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $18,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,131.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) opened at 58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.49. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Level 3 Communications had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.59 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Andrew Crouch Sells 312 Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Stock” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/andrew-crouch-sells-312-shares-of-level-3-communications-inc-lvlt-stock/1146199.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Level 3 Communications in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Level 3 Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Level 3 Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Level 3 Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of Level 3 Communications from $55.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level 3 Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Level 3 Communications during the second quarter valued at about $240,963,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 369.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,905,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,356,000 after buying an additional 1,499,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 151.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,042,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,729,000 after buying an additional 1,230,909 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 73.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Investment Management LLC now owns 2,362,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after buying an additional 1,004,180 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,422,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,196,000 after buying an additional 969,789 shares during the period.

About Level 3 Communications

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

