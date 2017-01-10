Andrew Crouch Sells 312 Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Stock

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) insider Andrew Crouch sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $18,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,131.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) opened at 58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.49. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88.
Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Level 3 Communications had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Level 3 Communications in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Level 3 Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Level 3 Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Level 3 Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of Level 3 Communications from $55.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level 3 Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.34.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Level 3 Communications during the second quarter valued at about $240,963,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 369.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,905,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,356,000 after buying an additional 1,499,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 151.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,042,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,729,000 after buying an additional 1,230,909 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 73.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Investment Management LLC now owns 2,362,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after buying an additional 1,004,180 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,422,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,196,000 after buying an additional 969,789 shares during the period.
About Level 3 Communications
Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Receive News & Ratings for Level 3 Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level 3 Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.