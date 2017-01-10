Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.27.

NVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Dundee Securities lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA) Price Target at $8.27” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/analysts-set-nuvista-energy-ltd-nva-price-target-at-8-27/1145833.html.

Shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) opened at 6.73 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.06 billion.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NuVista) is an exploration and production company, which is engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s primary focus is on Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin (Wapiti Montney).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.