Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ: ACHC) recently:

1/4/2017 – Acadia Healthcare Company is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2017 – Acadia Healthcare Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2016 – Acadia Healthcare Company was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The lack of visibility in the company's U.K. operations is a major concern, which may mar Acadia’s growth prospects in the near term. Also, earnings estimates for the current year have dropped in the last 60 days. Acadia Healthcare registered unimpressive third-quarter results. Notably, the company failed to meet the Zacks Consensus Estimate both in terms of the top and the bottom line. Additionally, the company slashed its full-year 2016 guidance, thanks to foreign exchange volatility and delayed CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) approval related to the Priory Group acquisition in the U.K. The company's share price has also underperformed. However, the company recently announced that the CMA has accepted Acadia’s undertakings and approved the acquisition of the Priory Group.”

12/20/2016 – Acadia Healthcare Company was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2016 – Acadia Healthcare Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They wrote, “Updated estimates. We are trimming our 2017 adjusted EPS (diluted) estimate to $2.75 from $2.90, and lowering our 2017 adjusted EBITDA estimate to $676 million from $698 million.””

12/2/2016 – Acadia Healthcare Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group.

12/2/2016 – Acadia Healthcare Company was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 820,400 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.28 billion. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $65.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare Company had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $789.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Acadia Healthcare Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post $2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare Company news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 42,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,409.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 14,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $501,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,536.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services. The Company operates in two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities. The Company develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.