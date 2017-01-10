Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned The Dixie Group an industry rank of 169 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Expect The Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN) to Post $0.00 EPS” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/analysts-expect-the-dixie-group-inc-dxyn-to-post-0-00-eps/1145770.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Boston Partners raised its position in The Dixie Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Dixie Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 148,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 93.2% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) opened at 3.75 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $58.68 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business earned $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The Dixie Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Dixie Group will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.