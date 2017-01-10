Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) Stake Decreased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation makes up 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation were worth $24,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,101,715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,762,666,000 after buying an additional 766,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,232,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,396,859,000 after buying an additional 819,854 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 13,944,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $883,539,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,654,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $727,079,000 after buying an additional 265,647 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 109,259.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,212,463 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $490,564,000 after buying an additional 9,204,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) traded down 0.7324% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.4675. The stock had a trading volume of 650,968 shares. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $73.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42. The company’s market capitalization is $38.83 billion.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 50.51%. The business earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post ($3.07) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s payout ratio is -2.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APC shares. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. raised their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration & Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration & Production segment explores for and produces oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and focuses on the development and operation of the Company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique.

