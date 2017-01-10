Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

AMPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group set a $21.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) traded down 2.42% on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 378,091 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Howard Lee sold 37,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $784,576.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,982.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane G. Gerst sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $60,299.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,195 shares in the company, valued at $537,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 236.0% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 73,922 shares during the period. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 62,731 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable and inhalation products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

