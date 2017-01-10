AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a travel healthcare staffing company. It recruits and places nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in travel or permanent assignments in acute-care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare facilities. The Company’s professionals include RNs, surgical technologists, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, rehab professionals, and therapy assistants. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) traded down 1.44% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 643,433 shares. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.70.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Denise L. Jackson sold 22,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $839,700.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,742.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (AMN Healthcare) offers healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities. The Company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing Segment, Locum Tenens Staffing Segment and Physician Permanent Placement Services Segment.

