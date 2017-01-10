AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (AMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ameriprise’s shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Investment Management industry over the last six months. The company's efforts to modify its product and service-offering capacity to keep pace with the dynamic market needs are expected to support top-line growth going forward. Also, the company’s inorganic growth strategy will further aid its profitability in the near term. However, continued outflows in the Asset Management segment remains a major concern. Also, mounting expenses will likely hurt the company’s financials in the near term.”

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lowered shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NYSE:AMP) opened at 115.20 on Friday. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.22. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.78.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. will post $8.11 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (AMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research" was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice.

In other AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. news, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 1,864 shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $209,942.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,865.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,487 shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $513,626.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. during the third quarter valued at $616,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 16.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,504,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 366.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. during the third quarter valued at $315,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through advisors.

