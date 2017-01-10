AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (AMP) Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 21.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. during the second quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 51.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 197.3% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 29.8% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NYSE:AMP) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.35. 473,384 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.22. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.78.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. The company earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. will post $8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. downgraded shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $209,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,865.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $513,626.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through advisors.

