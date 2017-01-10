Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,215 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,634,000 after buying an additional 194,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,696,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,889,000 after buying an additional 106,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,307,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,890,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,359,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,306,000 after buying an additional 86,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,397,000 after buying an additional 164,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) traded up 0.86% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. The company had a trading volume of 72,373 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $376.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.76 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 9.27%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and set a $72.55 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Paula A. Johnson sold 2,466 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $187,095.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,063.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (West) is a manufacturer of components and systems for the packaging and delivery of injectable drugs, as well as delivery system components for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer products industries. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Packaging Systems segment (Packaging Systems) and the Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems segment (Delivery Systems).

