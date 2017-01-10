Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $20,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hubbell by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $263,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Hubbell by 50.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hubbell by 203.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) traded up 1.21% on Tuesday, reaching $118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,913 shares. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $119.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $907 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.78 million. Hubbell had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post $5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company operates through two segments: Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment consists of electrical systems products and lighting products.

