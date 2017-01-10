Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19,939,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $38,768,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in AptarGroup by 611.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 413,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 355,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,421,000 after buying an additional 210,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,301,000 after buying an additional 147,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in AptarGroup by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,260,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,907,000 after buying an additional 111,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) traded down 0.23% on Tuesday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,967 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company earned $590 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Vertical Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America Corporation lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Hagge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $2,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,159 shares in the company, valued at $7,628,400.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

