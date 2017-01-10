Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19,519,000 Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117,067 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $19,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 63,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,018,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after buying an additional 98,406 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) traded up 1.10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. 316,160 shares of the stock traded hands. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm earned $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.86 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 176.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19,519,000 Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/ameriprise-financial-inc-has-19519000-stake-in-douglas-emmett-inc-dei/1146454.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

In other news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $4,982,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 117,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $4,327,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in California and Hawaii. The Company operates in two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate, and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.