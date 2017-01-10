American International Group Inc. Has $7,597,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,717.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,408,000 after buying an additional 102,853 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $77,251,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $49,103,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,409.3% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $30,594,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $793.25. 134,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $681.01 and a 52 week high of $819.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $794.35 and its 200-day moving average is $775.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.05. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.22%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post $45.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $887.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $864.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $900.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.70.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.04, for a total transaction of $25,377,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,754,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.75, for a total transaction of $4,529,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

