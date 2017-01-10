American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 327,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,347,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,409,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,545,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,120,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,275,000 after buying an additional 273,758 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 75.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 49,967 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) traded up 1.398% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.308. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,863 shares. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 219.244 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $67.47.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. American International Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post $3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 290.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/american-international-group-inc-aig-shares-bought-by-livforsakringsbolaget-skandia-omsesidigt/1146779.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Vetr upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.85 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is an insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services to customers in over 100 countries and jurisdictions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Insurance and Consumer Insurance, as well as a Corporate and Other category.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.