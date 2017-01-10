RBC Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) traded up 2.33% during trading on Monday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 433,665 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.97 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Given “Buy” Rating at RBC Capital Markets” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/american-equity-investment-life-holding-company-ael-given-buy-rating-at-rbc-capital-markets/1146741.html.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In other news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Meeker Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $61,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.