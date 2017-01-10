American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 73,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) traded up 1.80% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 7,280,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $941 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Advisors LLC” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/american-eagle-outfitters-inc-aeo-stake-decreased-by-blackrock-advisors-llc/1146910.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.93 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wunderlich set a $22.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a specialty retailer, operating over 1,000 retail stores and online at ae.com and aerie.com in the United States and internationally. The Company operates in the segment of American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand) retail stores, Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters retail stores and AEO Direct.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.