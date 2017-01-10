American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $52.81 target price on the airline’s stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $46.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.96.

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up 2.97% on Tuesday, reaching $48.48. 7,483,764 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.96. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.23. The business earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 95.17% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post $5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $972,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 555,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,987,251.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew P. Nocella sold 171,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $6,966,718.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 307,719 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,777.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 424,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 119,870 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,119,349 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,979,000 after buying an additional 301,833 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 316,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc (AAG) is a holding company whose primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier through its subsidiaries, American Airlines, Inc (American) and its regional subsidiaries, Envoy Aviation Group Inc (Envoy), Piedmont Airlines, Inc (Piedmont) and PSA Airlines, Inc (PSA).

