Amedisys Inc (AMED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Greater part of last 6 months has witnessed Amedisys trading higher than the Zacks categorized Medical-Outpnt/Hm Care industry trend. An unimpressive third-quarter 2016 performance however resulted in a slump in the share price return performance of the company. Further, CMS’ recently proposed Home Health rule in 2017 proved grossly unfavorable for Amedisys indicating gloomy scenario ahead. We note that, Amedisys ended the third quarter of 2016 with earnings and revenues in line with the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, Escalation in operating expenses and margin contractions continue to raise concern. On a positive note, in Home Health, the company witnessed strong organic growth in Medicare and non-Medicare revenues. We are also upbeat about the company’s initiative for strategically fit merger and acquisition activities. The company’s strong cash balance position further bolsters our confidence in the stock.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Amedisys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) traded up 0.07% during trading on Monday, reaching $43.11. 120,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.35. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.08 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 717.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 152.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 21.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc (Amedisys) is a provider of home health and hospice services. The Company offers home health services to the chronic, co-morbid, aging American population. The Company operates through three segments: home health, hospice and personal care. The Company’s home health segment delivers a range of services in the homes of individuals recovering from surgery, have a chronic disability or terminal illness or need assistance with completing important personal tasks.

