Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (AMFW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMFW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.30) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

AMFW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.47) price target on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut Amec Foster Wheeler PLC to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 505 ($6.14) to GBX 395 ($4.80) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 500 ($6.08) to GBX 650 ($7.90) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.77) target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 500 ($6.08) to GBX 470 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 485.31 ($5.90).

Shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMFW) opened at 487.50 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.87 billion. Amec Foster Wheeler PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 321.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 631.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 496.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/amec-foster-wheeler-plc-amfw-rating-reiterated-by-canaccord-genuity/1145778.html.

About Amec Foster Wheeler PLC

Amec Foster Wheeler plc operates across the oil and gas value chain from production to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products in oil and gas, mining, clean energy, and the environment and infrastructure markets. The Company’s segments include Americas; Northern Europe and CIS (NECIS); Asia, Middle East, Africa and Southern Europe (AMEASE); Global Power Group, and Investment Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Amec Foster Wheeler PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amec Foster Wheeler PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.