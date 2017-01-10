Altria Group (MO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Bank of America Corporation currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.
MO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.29 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. cut their price target on Altria Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.50.
Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 67.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $70.15.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 202.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm earned $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.73%.
In other news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at $54,891,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Banced Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 566,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 659,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 55,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.
