Altagas Ltd (ALA) PT Raised to C$37.00

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upgraded Altagas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on Altagas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. GMP Securities lowered Altagas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on Altagas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Altagas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Altagas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.89.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) opened at 34.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.48. Altagas has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment transacts approximately two billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and includes natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, storage and natural gas marketing, as well as its interest in Petrogas Energy Corp.

