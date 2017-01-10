Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $810.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. RBC Capital Markets set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $941.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded down 0.034% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $806.373. 382,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $779.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.14. The stock has a market cap of $555.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.514 and a beta of 0.93. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $663.06 and a 12 month high of $816.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. The firm earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post $34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.20, for a total value of $150,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

