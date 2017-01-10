Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Cut to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has $46.27 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Leerink Swann reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a positive rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $58.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) opened at 43.50 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The stock’s market cap is $3.73 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 1,041.16%. The business earned $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post ($4.80) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $1,032,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Akshay Vaishnaw sold 29,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,312,133.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,825.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,843,000 after buying an additional 182,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,025,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,842,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $139,650,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,832,000 after buying an additional 258,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,927,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after buying an additional 56,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi). It is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate strategy for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses in three Strategic Therapeutic Areas (STArs): Genetic Medicines; Cardio-Metabolic Disease, and Hepatic Infectious Disease.

