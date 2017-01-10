Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) were worth $79,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) by 556.2% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 3,243,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,857,000 after buying an additional 2,749,105 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) by 204.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,874,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,989,000 after buying an additional 2,601,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Allstate Corporation (The) during the second quarter worth about $130,921,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) by 809.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,192,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,388,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,355,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,586,000 after buying an additional 811,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) opened at 73.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Allstate Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.25%. Allstate Corporation (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate Corporation will post $4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Allstate Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on Allstate Corporation (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $590,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,244 shares in the company, valued at $387,059.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas J. Wilson sold 22,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $1,674,804.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.

