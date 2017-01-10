Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
“This morning ALLT announced that Erez Antebi will be replacing Andrei Elefant as President and CEO. Additionally, ALLT positively pre-announced Q4 (Dec) results. We think recent management changes could prove a positive catalyst, and we are supportive of the company’s strategic shift towards security.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Allot Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.
Shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) opened at 5.51 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The stock’s market capitalization is $181.90 million.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 134.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 731,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 90,689 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 25.2% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 28.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. (Allot) is a global provider of security and monetization solutions that enable mobile, fixed and enterprise service providers to protect and personalize the digital experience. The Company has a global and diverse customer base composed of mobile and fixed broadband service providers, cable operators, private networks, data centers, governments and enterprises, such as financial and educational institutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.