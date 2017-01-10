Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (AWH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWH. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG by 140.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Societe Generale bought a new position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. 1,049,770 shares of the stock traded hands. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm earned $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG Company Profile

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a holding company. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. It operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. It leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, England, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore and the United States.

