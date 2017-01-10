Allergan PLC. (AGN) Stake Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,022 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allergan PLC. during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 68.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 17.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, High Point Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 19.9% in the second quarter. High Point Bank & Trust Co. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,484 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average is $225.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.02. Allergan PLC. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $302.37.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.33. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 93.74%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allergan PLC. will post $13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Allergan PLC.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $278.00 target price on Allergan PLC. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price target on Allergan PLC. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Friday. Vetr cut Allergan PLC. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.96 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Allergan PLC. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan PLC. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.10.

In related news, CFO Maria Teresa Hilado bought 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $210.64 per share, with a total value of $299,530.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,491.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nesli Basgoz sold 500 shares of Allergan PLC. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allergan PLC. Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

