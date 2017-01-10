Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATD.B) Given a C$87.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$87.00 target price on Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche Tard from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Dundee Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche Tard from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Alimentation Couche Tard from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.92.

Alimentation Couche Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

