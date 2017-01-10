Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Albemarle Corporation were worth $112,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,771,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,316,000 after buying an additional 1,795,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,704,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,335,000 after buying an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Albemarle Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,024,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,813,000 after buying an additional 504,118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Corporation by 218.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,587,000 after buying an additional 2,846,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Albemarle Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,162,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after buying an additional 148,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) opened at 90.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $92.24.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm earned $654 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.81 million. Albemarle Corporation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Albemarle Corporation’s payout ratio is 63.54%.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research note on Friday. Finally, Instinet lifted their price objective on Albemarle Corporation from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $861,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals across a range of end markets, including the petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, steel and aerospace, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, household appliances, heating, ventilation, aluminum finishing, food safety and custom chemistry services.

