Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Instinet upped their price target on shares of Albemarle Corporation from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) opened at 90.48 on Friday. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $92.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Albemarle Corporation had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $654 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Albemarle Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Albemarle Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 63.54%.

In other Albemarle Corporation news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $861,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 218.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,587,000 after buying an additional 2,846,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,771,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,316,000 after buying an additional 1,795,733 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation during the second quarter worth $118,587,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 14,545.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,767,000 after buying an additional 833,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,024,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,813,000 after buying an additional 504,118 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals across a range of end markets, including the petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, steel and aerospace, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, household appliances, heating, ventilation, aluminum finishing, food safety and custom chemistry services.

