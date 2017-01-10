Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Hold”

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $90.70 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) traded up 5.18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,101 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $92.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post $7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sprague sold 6,666 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 3,400 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $239,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 146.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska) and Horizon Air (Horizon). The Company’s segments include Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. Its Alaska Mainline segment operates the Boeing 737 part of Alaska’s business. It offers north/south service within the western United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as passenger and dedicated cargo services to and within the state of Alaska.

